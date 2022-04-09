A fourth suspect charged in a July 2021 robbery and homicide at a Meadville apartment will head to trial.
Timothy T. Bolden, 25, was held for court on six felony and three misdemeanor charges following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday afternoon.
Bolden is one of five people charged in connection with the shooting death of Nathaniel E. Harris, 19. The shooting took place July 3 just after 3 a.m. in an upstairs apartment located slightly more than a block east of Diamond Park at 376½ Walnut St.
Bolden participated via videoconference from the Crawford County jail, where he has been held since he was apprehended March 9 at an apartment in Edinboro by the U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. After confirming that he could hear the proceedings, Bolden said only a few words over the course of the 45-minute hearing, responding with one- or two-word answers to questions from his lawyer and from Pendolino.
The hearing consisted primarily of testimony similar to that heard in previous hearings related to the shooting. Among evidence that has not previously been introduced, Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said that blood found on the wall of the apartment where the shooting took place matched DNA previously obtained from Bolden and recorded in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System. DiGiacomo told the court that a more recent sample of Bolden’s DNA is currently undergoing analysis to provide additional confirmation of the match.
DiGiacomo said that Bolden’s blood was also found on a sweatshirt worn by Jayden I. Speed, 18, one of the other defendants charged in the incident. DiGiacomo noted that the blood on the sweatshirt was not being placed into evidence during the hearing Friday.
Qwamae D. Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was the only witness to testify Friday. Sherene also faces homicide and other charges in the break-in and previously testified at the November preliminary hearing for Kavan M. Boitnott, the teen accused of firing the shots that killed Harris. Boitnott was 16 at the time of the incident.
Bolden became involved in the incident only shortly before the shooting took place, according to Sherene.
Sherene testified that he, Boitnott and Speed were on their way to rob Harris’ apartment when they encountered Bolden and another man near the corner of Walnut and Liberty streets. A conversation led to Bolden becoming part of the plan to “hit a lick,” or commit a robbery, while the other man declined to participate, according to Sherene.
Bolden brought a silver-colored pistol with him as the four men approached the apartment, Sherene said. Another gun that Sherene had been holding was eventually passed to Boitnott before the group entered the apartment.
Despite plans made by the teens earlier in the evening to plant Martavious K. Stout, who was 16 at the time, in Harris’ apartment as an “inside man,” they never heard from Stout and the upstairs door to the apartment was locked when they arrived. An initial attempt to break a window on the door was unsuccessful, but the men regrouped outside the apartment house.
“I was trying to tell them it was a bad idea. I wasn’t trying to do it no more,” Sherene testified. “But nobody was hearing me. They said we might as well do it now.”
The group made another attempt to break-in, Sherene continued, with Bolden using his pistol to break the glass in the door and then reaching in to unlock it.
As they entered, the group found Stout and a girl on a nearby couch, Sherene said. Bolden allegedly pointed his gun at Stout and told the pair to get up. Sherene described seeing a wide-eyed Stout as Bolden took several things, including what Sherene believed was Stout’s wallet.
Sherene and Boitnott continued to the back of the apartment, Sherene said. When they opened the door to Harris’ room, a light was shone in their eyes. Thinking it was a gun, Sherene said he ran and heard gunshots erupt behind him. The four alleged intruders then fled the apartment.
Defense attorney Matthew Jorden argued that if Stout were part of the plan, the robbery charge against Bolden should be dismissed, but Pendolino ruled there was enough evidence to send the charge forward to trial during the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. In addition to homicide and robbery, Bolden faces felony charges criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit burglary and two counts of burglary. He also faces misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and conspiracy to commit theft.
Bolden, like Boitnott, Sherene and Speed, was denied bail. Homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania.
Stout, who remains at large, faces a homicide charge and three other counts.