There are a number of closings today due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Government offices — All federal, state and local government offices are closed. No garbage and recycling collection in the City of Meadville; the schedule is one day later than normal the remainder of the week.

Mail — No window service or delivery.

Buses — No fixed route or shared ride services for Crawford Area Transportation Authority.

Financial institutions — Closed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you