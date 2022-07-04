There are a number of closings today due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Government offices — All federal, state and local government offices are closed. No garbage and recycling collection in the City of Meadville; the schedule is one day later than normal the remainder of the week.
Mail — No window service or delivery.
Buses — No fixed route or shared ride services for Crawford Area Transportation Authority.
Financial institutions — Closed.
