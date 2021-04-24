• Cussewago Township cleanup day is today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building, 23748 N. Mosiertown Road, Saegertown. Acceptable items will include furniture, mowers, bikes, etc. Items that are not accepted include wet household garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, junk vehicles/boats, hazardous items/chemicals, commercial/industrial/contractor waste or shingles. Certain items will be recycled at a cost, such as televisions, computers and monitors, and peripherals. To help recoup recycling fees, a $5 per item fee will be imposed for each small item dropped off. With a limit of three, larger items such as refrigerators (without Freon), stoves or console televisions will be charged $10 per item. Small passenger and light truck tires (no large truck tires or tires on rims) will be accepted with a charge of $4 each. More information: Call (814) 763-3322.
• Venango Township cleanup day is today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township building, 22506 Cemetery Road. No electronics (such as computers, monitors and televisions), paint, oil, batteries, tires, light bulbs, yard waste, household garbage or anything containing asbestos will be accepted. Appliances will be accepted but must be tagged that they are without Freon. More information: Visit venangotwp.org.
• Rockdale Township Spring cleanup day is today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 22920 Mackey Hill Road, Cambridge Springs. Tires, electronic monitors and liquid paint won't be accepted.
• Richmond Township cleanup day is today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building/garage, 30348 Route 408. Items that will not be accepted include chemicals, hazardous items, contractor waste, tires, paint, household garbage, shingles, barrel debris, and electronics which require recycling by state law (TVs, computers, monitors, tablets, phones). Appliances will be accepted without freon. This year, Cub Scout Pack 231 has volunteered to assist in the unloading of vehicles. Donations of cash and/or recyclable metals will be accepted to be divided between the Cub Scouts and the Richmond Township Recreation Board.