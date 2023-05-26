Making the most of winter in northwestern Pennsylvania means leaning in — leaning into snowy conditions much of the time, not to mention some wind, plenty of rain and occasionally even some unseasonably mild weather.
Adapting to that unpredictability makes the area’s wintertime community festivals a different experience every year.
Three such events are back to full strength following pandemic disruptions and are optimistic about drawing bigger crowds than ever for the winter of 2023-2024.
“We’re making plans for it already,” said Sandy Eldridge, who chairs the organizing committee for Conneaut Lake’s Ice House Festival, which will take place Dec. 2. “We’re looking forward to having more vendors, a larger display of ice at Ice House Park and other activities too.”
In addition to the usual live music, the 2023 edition of the event will see the return of the gingerbread house contest that launched last year, Eldridge said. The extravagant creations of the area’s best architects of the edible will be on display in shops near Ice House Park so that visitors can vote on the winner.
There will also be caroling, prize raffles and even a beer stein holding contest, Eldridge added.
“We’ll have warm views, cool drinks and great food,” she said.
As the season continues, the fun shifts south to the Jamestown area, where the Pymatuning Trail Blazers Snowmobile Club has been hosting the Winter Fun Day at Shelter 4 and Beach 2 of Pymatuning State Park, 2660 Williamsfield Rd., for more than 40 years.
After cancellations in 2021 and 2022, the event was back in 2023. The mild winter meant that the snowmobiles weren’t running, but the fun was still in high gear with plenty of free activities, including horse-drawn carriage rides, sled dog demonstrations, and the annual polar plunge — the “Brrr! For a Cure” leap into the waters of Pymatuning Lake to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
The Winter Fun Day — and the ice fishing tournament that accompanies it, weather permitting — typically take place on the first or second Saturday in February.
The second Saturday in February is the usual time for the Meadville Winterfest event as well.
The free event is organized by Family and Community Christian Association and offers a variety of kid-oriented activities in Diamond Park and at several organizations located along Chestnut Street, according to coordinator Katie Allen, who was optimistic about the 2024 edition of the festival.
“It will hopefully be bigger and better than ever,” Allen said. “We’re feeling good about it.”
