Nothing to do? Why not consider a a walk, jog or bike trip?
Crawford County has plenty of scenic trails to enhance such outdoor excursions.
Take Ernst Trail, for example. Starting just outside Meadville, the trail runs along what used to be an abandoned railway that formerly ran to Conneaut Lake. The trail stretches for 11 miles one way, including 5.5 miles of paved trail.
The trail follows alongside French Creek for a significant amount of its length and provides many chances to see beaver dams, wild flowers and many kinds of birds.
Officials from Ernst Trail say there are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife and there are plenty of spots with shade.
Pavilions and gazebos dot the length of the path, and multiple entry points.
Another major trail is the East Branch Trail, which starts in Spartansburg and runs southwestward for 17 miles total, the first 3.1 miles of which are paved.
It's described by officials as a flat trail, which makes it very easy for all levels to ride. There are also many forms of wildlife that can be seen while using the trail, including deer, beavers, many bird species and various plants.
With the trail running through Spartansburg, there are many places people can stop at when they’re done.
Pymatuning State Park offers the Spillway Trail, which runs from Fries Road to South Chestnut Street. The trail had 2 of its 3.25 miles paved in 2022, making it ideal for both bikers and pedestrians.
Meanwhile, Sugar Run Trail, located near the bottom of the Pymatuning Dam, has had a new bridge installed in 2021 to make it into a 1-mile loop.
While relatively short, the path has been called the “prettiest trail in the park” by Pymatuning officials, thanks to all the spring wildflowers located along it.
There's also Woodcock Creek Dam Trail. It's described as a 1.8-mile out-and-back trail. Located near Saegertown, the trail is great for fishing, road biking and running.
