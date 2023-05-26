Summer season is fair season in Crawford County.
While the Crawford County Fair is the largest annual fair in Crawford County and it bills itself as the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi, there are other fairs and festivals in the area.
Many of these are focused around smaller sections of the county.
The Cochranton Community Fair is scheduled for Aug. 7-12. The fair features free admission, nightly entertainment and events and a wide array of food and craft vendors.
In Titusville, the biggest event of the year is Oil Festival, running Aug. 11-12. Organized by the Titusville Chamber of Commerce, the festival features a variety of activities throughout the city, though mainly focuses around Scheide Park.
Popular attractions include a classic car show, the Oil Festival parade and the fireworks show.
The Spartansburg Community Fair, for example, is a major occasion for the borough in the northwest portion of the county.
Many former residents come back to attend the fair, which is set to take place Sept. 4-9 this year.
If noise is what you want, right in Meadville’s Diamond Park is Thunder in the City, an annual car show and motorcycle ride that takes on a festival atmosphere with food vendors, live entertainment and plenty of booths. It's set for Aug. 4-5.
And if you're looking for a July 4 celebration, check out the Ultimate Freedom Event, held at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. This free Independence Day celebration is organized by New Beginnings Church of God, and includes rides, musical entertainment, food and a fireworks display.
