Offering a broad range of outdoor activities year-round, Pymatuning State Park is one of the region's top attractions.
Located in western Crawford County along the Pennsylvania-Ohio border, Pymatuning Lake is the largest lake in Pennsylvania, covering 17,088 acres. About 75 percent of the lake is in Crawford County, with about 25 percent of the lake in adjacent Ashtabula County, Ohio with both Pennsylvania and Ohio operating state parks at the lake.
Pymatuning offers fishing, boating and swimming along with camping, hiking, sightseeing and hunting during warm weather months. It's winter activities include snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, ice boating, sledding, ice skating and ice fishing.
Pymatuning State Park in Pennsylvania gets about 4 million visitors each year, according to Dan Bickel, superintendent of Pymatuning State Park.
Mid-summer will see the long-awaited reopening of the Tuttle Point Campground in Pennsylvania's Pymatuning State Park.
Located north of the Route 285 causeway in North Shenango Township, Tuttle Point's reopening this year gives Pennsylvania's Pymatuning State Park three campgrounds for the first time in more than a decade.
Pennsylvania closed the Tuttle Point Campground following the 2009 camping season as a cost-saving move. Its campgrounds at Jamestown and Linesville remained in operation.
However, there had been a push to get Tuttle Point reopened since its closure and in 2022, Pennsylvania broke ground on an $8 million revitalization of Tuttle Point Campground.
The new version of Tuttle Point is smaller than before as it is now 112 campsites spread out over two loops instead of 201 sites over three loops.
There is a new main restroom and shower building for the campground, a smaller restroom for the beach at Tuttle Point, a new building to house the campground’s water treatment plant equipment plus new paving at the campground, Bickel said.
New water and sewage lines and a new sewage pumping station have been installed and the campground’s 75,000-gallon water tank has been refurbished. A new handicapped-accessible fishing pier and a new boat launch at the campground also are part of the upgrade.
Tuttle Point's revitalization follows the completion of two other major improvement projects in 2022.
The park's Jamestown Campground was upgraded for the 2022 camping season with the installation of six new washhouse and restroom facilities.
The late fall of 2022 saw completion of an improvement and expansion project for the state park’s Spillway Trail. The trail has gone from 1 mile to more than 3 miles in length.
Spillway Trail's southern terminus is from Fries Road in North Shenango Township, and runs north and parallel to Linesville-Hartstown Road, to Linesville and then turns east in the borough, ending at South Chestnut Street. The extension included rehabilitation and relocation of a former Crawford County-owned one-lane truss bridge to allow the trail to cross Linesville Creek in the borough. The county donated the former one-lane bridge, dating from 1876, to the state for the trail project.
In Ohio's Pymatuning State Park, there have been improvements as well for 2023.
New courtesy docks have been installed at its Birches and New Bowers boat launches as well as a handicapped-accessible fishing pier at the New Bowers location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.