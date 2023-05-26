CONNEAUT LAKE — By her own admission, Becky Leonard's "passion" is Conneaut Lake's Pumpkin Fest.
That's why she devotes so much of her personal time to serving as chairman of the annual event, set for the second weekend in October — Oct. 13-15 at Conneaut Lake Park.
The 2023 edition of the event is the 32nd year for the event, which was started as a way to bring tourists to Conneaut Lake. Conneaut Lake Area Business Association is the sponsor of the event.
It not only brings tourists to the area, it provides a means for profit and non-profit to make some money to help their businesses. And, it gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy an outing before the snow flies, as well as a chance to purchase unique gifts, play games, see and hear various entertainment, and enjoy great food.
Leonard said 140 vendors are expected this year, featuring "crafts and arts" as well as home show items and foods.
The complete entertainment schedule isn't complete yet, but the signed acts already include The Drifters, who will return to entertain Oct. 13. The scheduled acts for Oct. 14 include "Encore," and "of course, Elvis (Jim Felix)," Leonard said, referring to Felix who has been a popular entertainer at Pumpkin Fest for many years.
Perhaps even more popular than Elvis and the other entertainment at Pumpkin Fest is the annual "pumpkin drop."
This consists of a mammoth size pumpkin being lifted on a crane high in the air and then dropped — on an unsuspecting car on the ground directly underneath the crane. It only takes a few seconds for the action, but it draws a lot of attention as those in attendance at the festival rush to see the pumpkin crush the vehicle and splatter pumpkin filling and seeds all over the area. "Show time" for this event is at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and at 4 p.m. Oct. 15.
Leonard has been general chairman for seven years and plans to continue for at least another year. Noting "everyone who gets to know me well," can attest to her passion for the event. She said she likes to be involved with things, but at the same time, acknowledges that it may be soon time to step aside for younger people. "I"ll turn 76 before the next (2024) Pumpkin Fest," she said. "That's just the way it is."
However, she said she believes Judy Duffy, who is CLABA president, is planning to take over as chairman. While Leonard is chairman, she acknowledges all the cooperation and work of all those who have assisted her and the community in making the event so successful.
She said CLABA has a lease with the park to hold Pumpkin Fest there through 2024.
Admission to Pumpkin Fest is $5 or a two-day pass is $8. That is new this year, Leonard said, noting it gives people who like to enjoy the festivities a savings. Those under the age of 12 are admitted free. Parking also is $5.
Proceeds from the event are used to award scholarships to graduating seniors. A special raffle — of various items donated by participants — is held to raise funds toward the scholarship as well. Proceeds also benefit other activities sponsored by CLABA.
The Pumpkin Fest also features two other special events.
The first is the annual Pumpkin Fest Royalty Pageant with competition in various categories, ranging in ages from baby to toddler to the Miss Pumpkin Fest. The pageant is set for Oct. 7 at the Conneaut Lake Middle School. B. J. Murray is in charge of the pageant.
The annual Pumpkin Fest parade is Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. in downtown Conneaut Lake. Pat McGee is chairman of the parade.
Applications for all the events are being sent to past participants. Others wishing to submit applications for participation can visit www.conneautlake.com or email conneautlakebusiness@gmail.com.
