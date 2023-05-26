Visitors to the Hagen History Center will be surprised to see Frank Lloyd Wright’s San Francisco office, a permanent exhibit at the History Center. Many tourists visit Buffalo FLW sites and then head down to Pittsburgh passing right through Erie.
The History Center campus includes two acres and three buildings that are open year-round from Tuesday through Sunday.
The Watson-Curtze Mansion, built in 1891, was home to historic families, and their period furnishings shine throughout 24 rooms, filled with extraordinary architecture, stained-glass windows, mosaics, 12 fireplaces, a ballroom and solarium. The kitchen includes one of the largest Griswold Cast iron collections in the region. Upstairs, servants’ quarters, a Curtze Legacy room, Victorian dress exhibit and multiple other displays highlight the 12,000-square-foot mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The home brings in thousands of visitors to see the holiday décor during Victorian Holidays, Nov. 30 to Dec. 3. The home remains decorated through Jan. 8.
The Wood-Morrison House offers a fascinating history lesson that starts with George Washington as a spy, and takes visitors up to recent wars.
“The Story of Us” traces the history of Erie County back to Native Americans, artifacts from fishing, farming, General Electric, Marx Toys, Koehler, Boston Store, etc. It covers more than 3,000 square feet and has hundreds of photos and interactives.
In Girard, the History Center own two 1850s farmhouses that belonged to the Charlotte Elizabeth Battles family. Charlotte famously defied FDRs order to close banks during the Depression. They are commonly known as the Yellow House and White House and sit on 120 acres and include multiple trails. These homes are open during Dan Rice Days Aug. 3 to 5.
AT A GLANCE
Contact info: eriehistory.org
Erie
Open Tuesday through Sunday year-round
Phone: 814-454-1813
Address: 356 W. Sixth St., Erie, PA
Girard
Open for special events
Address: 306 Walnut St. and 436 Walnut St., Girard, PA
