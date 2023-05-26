If you’re coming to Crawford County or the surrounding area, make sure to bring your fishing gear.
The waterways of northwestern Pennsylvania are a fishing-rich area for anglers.
The area is known statewide and nationally as a fishing destination.
Here’s a look at some of the popular spots:
FRENCH CREEK
• Known for: Bass, walleye, musky, carp, panfish, suckers
CUSSEWAGO CREEK
• Known for: Musky
CONNEAUT LAKE
• Known for: Northern pike, musky, perch, crappies, bluegills, bass
CONNEAUT MARSH
• Known for: Northern pike, bullheads, catfish, bluegills
PYMATUNING LAKE
• Known for: Walleye, northern pike, largemouth and smallmouth bass, carp, catfish. It’s also known for the place where ducks walk on carp.
SUGAR LAKE
• Known for: Musky, northern pike, largemouth bass, panfish, bluegills, crappie, perch
WOODCOCK LAKE
• Known for: Musky, walleye
CANADOHTA LAKE
• Known for: Musky, northern pike, walleye
CLEAR LAKE
• Known for: Northern pike, bass, panfish
EDINBORO LAKE
• Known for: Musky, walleye, northern pike, largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie, bluegills
