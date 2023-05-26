If you’re coming to Crawford County or the surrounding area, make sure to bring your fishing gear.

The waterways of northwestern Pennsylvania are a fishing-rich area for anglers.

The area is known statewide and nationally as a fishing destination.

Here’s a look at some of the popular spots:

FRENCH CREEK

• Known for: Bass, walleye, musky, carp, panfish, suckers

CUSSEWAGO CREEK

• Known for: Musky

CONNEAUT LAKE

• Known for: Northern pike, musky, perch, crappies, bluegills, bass

CONNEAUT MARSH

• Known for: Northern pike, bullheads, catfish, bluegills

PYMATUNING LAKE

• Known for: Walleye, northern pike, largemouth and smallmouth bass, carp, catfish. It’s also known for the place where ducks walk on carp.

SUGAR LAKE

• Known for: Musky, northern pike, largemouth bass, panfish, bluegills, crappie, perch

WOODCOCK LAKE

• Known for: Musky, walleye

CANADOHTA LAKE

• Known for: Musky, northern pike, walleye

CLEAR LAKE

• Known for: Northern pike, bass, panfish

EDINBORO LAKE

• Known for: Musky, walleye, northern pike, largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie, bluegills

