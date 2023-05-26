Crawford County's deep agricultural roots are on display in late August when the Crawford County Fair is held.
The 2023 Crawford County Fair, billed as the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi, is set for Aug. 20-26.
Held at the county fairgrounds in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville, the fair is the county's "Main Street" during its run — a place where friends are made and old acquaintances renewed
"We just want to people to come out and enjoy the fair," Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board, said.
The fair has all types of agricultural exhibits on display — from livestock and crops to family living and crafts. There are agricultural shows, demonstrations and programs throughout the fair.
It also features family fun with rides, games, food and entertainment during the fair.
There is entertainment evenings in the grandstand each night as well as midways with food and games and amusement rides.
The 2023 Crawford County Fair evening grandstand entertainment is:
• Aug. 20 — Black Cat Hell Drivers stunt show
• Aug. 21 — Stock Car Football by JM Motorsport Productions
• Aug. 22 — Bullride Mania Rodeo
• Aug. 23 — KOI (Kentucky Ohio Indiana) drag racing
• Aug. 24 — Full Pull Productions truck/tractor pull
• Aug. 25 — Full Pull Productions truck/tractor pull
• Aug. 26 — Demolition derby (matinee and evening) by Derbydog Productions
Main Event Amusements of Solvay, New York, will have amusement rides from Aug. 20-26.
Free entertainment on the grounds includes Agripuppets of Sarasota, Fla., with free agricultural-themed puppet shows Aug. 20-26; and Rock N Circus of Sarasota with free rock ‘n roll-themed stunt shows Aug. 22 through 26.
The Crawford County Fair Board set the following prices for the 2023 fair:
• $8 gate admission per person from 10 a.m. to close Monday through Saturday.
• Admission for children age 6 and under is free, and free admission for 4-H and FFA members and leaders.
• Weekly fair passes for the public are $30 each.
• Exhibitor weekly passes for exhibitors only are $25 each.
• Vendor weekly passes are $25 with a limit of two per vendor and $30 for each additional vendor pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.