CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake is known as a tourist town with thousands of people spending part of their summer enjoying Conneaut Lake itself — the largest natural lake in Pennsylvania.
The businesses and community work together to provide entertainment and to welcome visitors as well as local people to see why the lake attracts so many people who spent their vacations or weekends at Conneaut Lake.
Here are some popular things to do or discover:
• Fireman's Beach on North Second Street is open for swimming and has a playground for children, a sculpture of a full-size woolly mammoth and a concession stand as well as a walking path to Ice House Park where there are benches for people to relax and enjoy the view. Ice House Park also has a new gazebo which will be used for special programs.
• The paddlewheeler Barbara J also docks at Ice House Park. The boat will take cruises around the lake on Saturdays and Sundays, starting at 2 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for those 5 to 16 and free for those under 5. More information about the Barbara J may be obtained by calling 814-382-RIDE (7433).
• Shontz Memorial Library on South Second Street has special programs throughout the year, including a summer reading program for children.
• The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society Museum at 150 N. Third St., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is open free of charge and includes dozens of special exhibits including one about the ice house industry, extensive Conneaut Lake Park memorabilia (including an original Blue Streak car) and, woolly mammoth bones which are 14,000 years old and were found at the bottom of Conneaut Lake. The museum also is open by appointment during the week by calling (814) 382-8722.
The historical society will sponsor three special activities again this summer: an annual golf tournament at Oakland Beach Golf Course on June 23, a car cruise on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, and its Paddlefest (kayak race and dice run) on Aug. 6.
The society also has programs open to the public at 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Conneaut Lake Sportsmen's Club on the east side of Conneaut Lake.
• Conneaut Lake Area Business Association (CLABA) will sponsor its annual Crafts and Arts Festival on July 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front yard of Conneaut Cellars Winery located just outside the borough. Becky Leonard of CLABA said this is the 12th year for the festival, which has about 40 to 50 vendors with crafts, arts and gifts available. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor may call Leonard at (814) 720-2917 or email her at conneautlakebusiness@gmail.com There is no charge for parking or entrance to the festival.
• Conneaut Cellars Winery also will be the location for an annual music festival sponsored by the Conneaut Education Association on July 15. Music is by Just We Two from noon to 2 p.m. and Stephen Kissinger from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Tickets are available at Shontz Memorial Library or Ralston's Hardware, or call (814) 382-1616 or (814) 597-1403.
• Conneaut Lake Park has five special events scheduled. A truck show is July 28 from 6 to 11 p.m., July 29 from noon to 11 p.m. and July 30 from noon to 4 p.m. A Mid-Summer Festival and wooden boat show is July 21 from 3 to 8 p.m., July 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and July 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A rib fest is Aug. 18 to Aug. 20 in the park. Pumpkin Fest is set for Oct. 13 to 15 in the park. Ghost Lake is Sept. 22 to Oct. 29.
• Bands will be playing on weekends this summer on the beach at Conneaut Lake Park. The line-up is Tony Barge, June 17; D-Tour Band, July 1; Earthquakers, July 2; Another Round, July 8; Lockdown, July 15; Fifty Miles to Empty, July 22; Black Widow, July 29; Ruff House, Aug. 5; and Earthquakers, Sept. 2.
• Although no plans have been announced regarding fireworks displays as of publication of the guide, the Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake will have its annual "Light up the Lake" event with flares to be lit at 9:30 p.m. on July 1. Flares may be purchased at $5 each at Nye's Marina, Navation Co., Bill's Marina, Silver Shores, Toni's Dinor and Al's Melons.
• In addition to these events, many of the businesses around the lake have their own special events throughout the summer. Also, those wishing to rent kayaks and other boats also may do so by visiting local businesses.
