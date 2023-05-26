Like a master brewer concocting new palate-pleasing potions, Crawford County continues to give rise to a variety of intriguing brewpubs, wineries and other destinations for those seeking thirst-quenching beverages with a bit of a kick.
Among the newest destinations is Rising River Brewing Lakeside, which has teamed up with Curley’s Barbecue Pit just across from Ice House Park at 115 Water St., Conneaut Lake. The brewery’s 10 taps offer a mix of flagship and seasonals plus a cider from Davenport Fruit Farm Cidery and Winery, 13124 Townline Rd., Meadville.
Also new is the tasting room of Blissful Meads, the area’s only producer of honey-based wine. Formerly located in Conneaut Lake, it was perhaps a foregone conclusion that when Blissful Meads opened its tasting room in summer 2022 it would have to be in Meadville — just a few steps from the historic Meadville Market House, in fact, at 847 Market St.
A few blocks from the meadery is a new site for spirits production: Cussewago Creek Distillery, which also opened in fall 2022. The micro-distillery features varying menu items and uses traditional techniques to produce small batch liquors and liqueurs.
The new establishments join an impressive veteran roster.
Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery, 12005 Conneaut Lake Rd., Conneaut Lake, marked its 40th anniversary in 2022. Its reboot of the pre-Prohibition era Meadville Rye Whiskey received a gold medal last year at the Denver International Spirits Competition, and its nine varieties of white, two roses and 10 red wines continues to impress, having garnered 10 silver and bronze awards at the 2022 American Wine Society commercial wine competition.
Riverside Brewing Co. combines a farm-to-table restaurant, a top-notch brewery and a deep connection to Cambridge Springs history. Located in the borough at 1 Fountain Ave., the brewpub emerged from the ashes left by the fire that destroyed the Riverside Inn. To top it all off, maple syrup from Howles Maple Farm finds its way into both the restaurant and brewery menus in surprising ways.
Voodoo Brewing Co. offers two Meadville locations at The Compound, 834 Bessemer St., and its original location at 215 Arch Street. The Compound will once again host the Good Vibes Beer Fest this year. The world-class tasting event will welcome more than 50 breweries from around the globe to The Compound on July 8.
TimberCreek Tap and Table, 11191 Highline Dr., Meadville, not only brews its own IPA, ale, porter and other varieties of beer, it also makes its own root beer and cream soda. In addition, it serves everything from locally raised grass-fed beef to wild caught Alaskan seafood near the year-round fireplace inside.
Titusville Iron Works Tap House, 315 S. Franklin St., open Fridays and Saturdays from spring through fall, is located in the historic Iron Works building for a taste of the oil boom in the eastern end of the county.
Also in Titusville is Orr’s Brewing Company, 109 S. Franklin St, which pairs its homemade pizzas with 11 taps serving craft brews. A recent draught list featured hard seltzers, fruit beers, a rye beer and a stout, plus several IPA variations.
In the Jamestown area, Mortals Key Brewing Company, 4224 E. Lake Rd., typically has 10 of its own brews on tap. Particularly appealing is the bourbon barrel Baltic porter, which is aged for more than 4 years.
