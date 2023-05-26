Crawford County has an abundance of bird watching areas available to visit year-round — from state parks and wildlife refuges to lakes and streams and even the bird feeder in your own backyard.
Take your binoculars to the Pymatuning Reservoir area where bald eagles can be seen on the ice near the dam in Jamestown in the winter months and move to the northern end of the lake in the Linesville area during the warmer months. Look in tree-lined fields for the great birds perched and searching for prey.
The Linesville State Fish Hatchery is a good place to spot cliff swallows that have made their homes on the facility.
The Linesville spillway is home to much more than just carp. Gulls, geese and many types of other waterfowl can be seen from the parking areas, including loons, mergansers, cormorants and northern shovelers — just to name a few.
The Erie Wildlife Refuge Sugar Lake Division, which is located 10 miles east of Meadville, and the Seneca Division, which about about 10 miles to the north of the Sugar Lake Division, is home to a dense population of wood ducks and can be seen in the shallow ponds and marshes that scatter the area. The refuge offers five hiking trails where woodland birds can be seen and heard in the forest. Blinds are located near the water that let you get a closer look at the waterfowl.
Putting a basic bird feeder in your yard can bring birds flocking to your home. Place the feeder near a window with seed and watch as different birds gather year-round such as sparrows, starlings, cardinals and blue jays.
Offering suet cake will expand the variety of species slightly by bringing in woodpeckers, titmice and nuthatches. Hummingbird feeders can be placed outside in the spring to attract the tiny, buzzing bird to your yard.
The most important tip that one can offer in birdwatching is patience. Take your time, keep quiet and be observant. Birdwatching can be a very relaxing hobby that offers beautiful scenery and a chance to meet new people and make friends.
