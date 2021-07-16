PYMATUNING RESERVOIR — Four people had to be rescued when the catamaran they were on capsized in Pymatuning Reservoir shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
The double-hulled sailboat overturned in water at the northern end of the lake, near the Pymatuning Sailing Club's facilities. The boating club is located off Phelps Road and is just east of the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.
Full details of the incident weren't known Thursday night.
Dan Bickel, Pymatuning State Park superintendent, told the Tribune via text that an older man and three children were on the catamaran when it capsized due to strong winds.
"The occupants were clinging to the boat asking for someone to call 911," Bickel said via text. "Rangers using our north patrol boat responded and picked up occupants. All had life jackets on."
Linesville and North Shenango Township volunteer fire departments and the Crawford County Scuba Team were dispatched to assist as well as the Andover Volunteer Fire Department in Ohio.