The Crawford County Conservation District’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center and Stainbrook Park has four events lined up for July.
On July 6, “Seed Starter Sock Walk” takes place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Participants should meet at Stainbrook Park shelter No. 1. From there, participants can take a nature “sock walk” with Kathy Uglow, CCCD education specialist. Those attending are asked to bring their own clean, glass, pint-sized jar.
On July 11, “Making Sun Prints!” will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Stainbrook Park shelter No 1
Participants will join Uglow and Technician Assistant Shayla Deeter for a short walk-about to collecting some nature items. Then the items will be arranged on special solar paper to create a “sun print” to take home.
On July 17, “Allegheny GoatScapes” adventure field trip will take place from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants should meet at the Erie National Wildlife Refuge building, 11296 Wood Duck Lane, Guys Mills.
Wildlife Biologist Yianni Laskaris will lead the field trip excursion.
Participants will find out how goats have been wiping out invasive multi-flora rose plants at the refuge.
A rain date for the event is July 18.
And on July 25, the annual bat count will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Nature Center.
Bat specialist Terry Lobdell will teach about bats at evening program.
There will be a physical count of little brown bats emerging from nature center bat houses.
All events require pre-registration.
To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.