Meadville has a number of hidden gems — whether a location or an event — that sparkle for visitors and residents alike.
"There are a lot of things to see and do in Meadville year-round that we hope people take advantage of," said Victoria Dickson of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
There are always things to explore in downtown Meadville, especially from the spring through fall, according to Andy Walker, director of economic, community and civic engagement at Allegheny College in Meadville
"It's when Meadville really comes alive," Walker said of events and venues in the city from early spring through late fall. "We tell our students to get out and explore all the different things that are downtown."
Meadville Market House
Hiding in plain sight is the Meadville Market House — the "Heart of Meadville" which has been beating for more than 150 years — especially when it comes to locally sourced foods.
Built in 1870, the Meadville Market House is the oldest continuously run market building in Pennsylvania.
Open year-round with an indoor market including local milk, meats, home-baked goods, specialty gourmet items and arts and crafts, the Market House hosts an outdoor farmers’ market each Saturday during the growing season.
The farmers' market season begins in May and runs through late October and becomes a crowded gathering place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.
First Friday
Downtown Meadville stores hold their First Friday event each month from 5 to 8 p.m.
Participating stores hold extra shopping hours the evening of First Friday every month with the event hosted by Meadville Independent Business Alliance.
It's not just about shopping as participating merchants often offer bonus. activities and music during the extended hours as well as individual store specials at their discretion.
Second Saturday
Coinciding during the summer with the Market House's farmers' market is Meadville's Second Saturday.
It's held the second Saturday of the month downtown Meadville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through September.
The free event takes place on Chestnut Street, which is closed to traffic from Park Avenue to Mulberry Street, and coincides with the Market House farmers market just a few steps away.
In addition to a variety of vendors lining the street, there's live music, a crafts tent for kids, games, cafe tables for those who want to sit for a spell and enjoy the atmosphere, and more.
The community market is considered a fun way to start off a Saturday since it's only once a month, giving it a feeling of a special thing to do and see which of your friends are out for stroll.
St. Patrick's Day Parade
A downtown tradition that signals spring is close at hand is the Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration in March.
The parade is named for Curtin, a long-time Meadville businessman and civic leader, who passed away in July 2004. Curtin and another former Meadville merchant Bill Kronenfeld started the parade in the 1987 as a simple march down Chestnut Street by the two businessmen. These days it’s grown to a sure sign of spring in Meadville as several hundred people or more depending line the streets with several hundred more participating, no matter the weather.
The event also serves as a fundraiser for local charities through its Grand Leprechaun contest. The Grand Leprechaun is chosen through donations of $1 per vote with money raised going to charities chosen by those in the contest.
Downtown concerts
Downtown Meadville plays host to a number of free musical events during the warm weather.
The Meadville Council on the Arts hosts a free summer concert series Thursday evenings in Diamond Park. This year the concerts are Thursdays from June 29 through Aug. 3.
In addition, the Erie Philharmonic's full orchestra will play a free concert the night of July 14 in Diamond Park.
Thunder in the City
Thunder in the City, the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce's classic car and bike show is held in early August.
The free-admission event offers up classic cars, motorcycles, music, family and children activities, food and vendors in and around Meadville's Diamond Park.
Meadville Halloween Parade
Meadville's Halloween Parade is billed as the largest nighttime parade in Pennsylvania.
Held downtown for more than 50 years on the last Saturday night of October, it attracts thousands of spectators along Meadville’s streets.
The parade has a new theme each year with between 110 to 130 units including floats, marching bands, dance troupes, Shriners precision driving units, fire trucks and and more. The parade units spans more than a mile long with it taking about two hours for the units to pass by.
Meadville Area Recreation Complex
The Meadville Area Recreation Complex offers year-round fun for Meadville and the surrounding area. The 54-acre site has swimming pools, a skate park, soccer and baseball fields, tennis courts and picnic shelters along with wooded trails. In the winter it offers up hockey, curling and public skating sessions.
The MARC holds its ReMARCable event in late July with a host of family-friendly activities held throughout the day.
French Creek
French Creek flows through Meadville offering up recreational activities such as canoeing and kayaking as well as picnicking at Kenneth A. Beers Jr. Bicentennial Park where Mead Avenue meets French Creek in the city. The park offers a launch area for canoes and kayaks. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex offers kayak rentals for use on the creek.
There are creek access points at communities north and south of Meadville
Voted Pennsylvania’s River of the Year for 2022, French Creek is home to 27 species of freshwater mussels, more than 80 species of fish, and numerous waterfowl and songbird species.
French Creek also is also home to the Eastern Hellbender, the largest species of salamander in North America and Pennsylvania’s official amphibian.
CATA Bike Share
Crawford Area Transportation Authority bike share program makes bicycles available for shared use on a short-term basis.
CATA Bike Share allows someone people to rent a bike from a "dock" and return it at another dock in the system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by smart phone Bluetooth control.
CATA's non-profit organization the Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc. has relaunched Meadville bike share for 2023 with 30 bikes being deployed throughout the community. Bikes and docks are being located at The Meadville Market House; the Meadville YMCA, 356 Chestnut St.; Allegheny College's Pelletier Library, 555 N. Main St.; CATA's Office, 214 Pine St.; and the Ernst Trail trailhead off Route 322 just west of Meadville.
