Officials on Wednesday began laying the foundation for a rental unit inspection program during a meeting of Meadville City Council’s newly formed subcommittee on housing and economic development.
The meeting was the first since council last week approved the addition of two meetings to its monthly schedule. Mayor Jaime Kinder, who made registration and inspection of rental units a central platform of her campaign last year, said the added meetings were an important part of accomplishing that goal.
“That’s why we need these meetings — to move things forward and get this work done,” she said. “If we didn’t have these meetings, it’s going to take four years, eight years to try to do them at City Council (meetings).”
Kinder highlighted the importance of the housing and economic development subcommittee in particular. One of three new subcommittees — the two others focus on finance and community engagement, it consists of Kinder, Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight and Joe Tompkins, an Allegheny College professor who also serves on the city’s Redevelopment Authority. While the three groups will meet on an as-needed basis, Kinder said she expected the housing and economic development subcommittee to meet frequently.
“This one — we’re going to want to meet every month,” she said. “No doubt about it.”
Upcoming topics of focus listed on the meeting agenda included launching a land bank, a redraft of the city’s zoning ordinance that is currently underway, and advocating for a county-wide property value reassessment, but nearly all of the focus Wednesday was on moving forward with a rental inspection program.
The purpose of such a program, according to Tompkins, would be to “enforce safe housing standards for all of the rental properties in the city.”
“We all know that there are, unfortunately, a lot of rundown properties in the city that are not really safe places to live for renters,” he said. “We need to find a way to make sure landlords are maintaining their properties and doing the legally necessary repairs.”
The formation of a subcommittee focused on housing and economic development follows up on issues raised in mid-2020. At that time, however, an initiative led by Councilwoman Autumn Vogel to form a community task force to face similar issues raised by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was narrowly defeated. Like Kinder, Vogel and McKnight called for a rental inspection program in their 2019 campaigns, as did Councilwoman Gretchen Myers in her campaign last year. Vogel and Myers, though not members of the housing subcommittee, attended Wednesday’s meeting as well.
The idea for a rental inspection program has also been raised in the city before. In 2009, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission developed an ordinance that would have established such a program, but the proposal was ultimately voted down by council, Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson said.
Going down a similar path today likely will entail several predictable results, according to Johnson.
“There will be people who will be kicked out of their homes,” he said, “because we will find illegal occupancies, we will find people living in garages that we just don’t know about because we don’t track it.”
There undoubtedly will be structures being used as residences that are not only deemed unsafe, but that cannot be improved to a point at which they would meet safety criteria, according to Johnson.
Even before registration and inspection of rental properties could begin, Johnson said there likely would be “a lot of opposition” that could delay implementation of the program.
The newly added noon meetings on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month alternate with council’s regular voting meetings at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The first noon meeting each month is slated to serve as a study session for discussion of issues facing council.
Council next meets March 2 at 6 p.m. Meetings take place in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.