A forum for candidates for Meadville City Council and mayor will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St. The event is being organized by the Meadville chapter of the NAACP.
The forum will not feature an in-person audience, according to organizers. Instead, it will be livestreamed at the chapter's webpage, naacpmeadville.org. It will also be available on the Facebook page of Meadville Calendar and the organization’s webpage, meadvillecalendar.org.
The forum, according to NAACP chapter President Cameron Bowman, offers “an opportunity to support informed voter participation in local elections. The roles of Meadville mayor and City Council are of vital importance in our local community, and we know that our votes can really make a difference in these local races.”
The primary election is May 18. Two four-year terms for council as well the position of mayor are up for election. The race for mayor features two Democratic candidates. Four Democratic candidates for council will appear on the ballot along with two Republican candidates.