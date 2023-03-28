The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that a team from Fort LeBoeuf High School in Waterford has been selected the District 1 winner for the sixth Innovations Challenge program.
Team members are Kody Bukoski, Morgan McKinnon and Isabella Johnson. They are mentored by teacher Cody Patton.
The PennDOT Innovations Challenge invites high school students from around the state to develop creative solutions to real-world transportation challenges. The goal is to help students explore actual challenges that PennDOT and the transportation industry are facing as well as consider the possibility of working in the industry following graduation.
This school year, teams were tasked with selecting one of Pennsylvania’s interstate corridors where truck parking is a known issue and developing an innovative approach to increase commercial truck parking availability in that area and offset costs incurred for construction.
The winning regional team’s innovation was to transform a piece of land off of Interstate 90 in Fairview Township, Erie County, and create an area that offers ample parking and other conveniences geared toward truck drivers, as well as charging ports for electric vehicles.
Regional Innovations Challenge winners for across the state will present their solutions to the PennDOT acting secretary and a panel of judges in Harrisburg next month, where a statewide winner for 2023 will be determined. For this year’s challenge, the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC) and the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA (ACEC/PA) are providing a combined total award of $4,000 to the statewide winning team.
