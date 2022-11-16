OAKDALE — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s (HSH) 2022 fall campaign.
Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale last week to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
Since 1991, HSH has channeled more than 2 million pounds of deer meat, donated by Pennsylvania hunters, to food banks, soup kitchens and churches for distribution to those in need. These donations have provided more than ten million servings of lean, high-protein venison to food-insecure Pennsylvanians.
“This is a wonderful program, so fitting for western Pennsylvania to find creative ways to help others,” Roethlisberger said. “In Allegheny County you can get a lot of deer tags now, and I have taken several deer to participating Hunters Sharing the Harvest butchers. I’m proud that my son has donated even more deer than I have. Of course, up until this year, he’s had more time than I’ve had to hunt. Now that I’m retired, I can hunt more and enjoy more deer jerky that my lineman used to eat up. But I’ll still only keep one deer and donate the rest to the program.”
“I’m from Wyoming where I grew up outdoors,” Keisel said. “I didn’t know what to expect when I got drafted to Pittsburgh, but I found out about all the hunting here and I felt at home. When I learned about Hunters Sharing the Harvest, I loved the idea. What a great program this is. We can do what we love so much — hunt — yet help others at the same time. I’m proud to be a part of this.”
Randy Ferguson, Hunters Sharing the Harvest executive director, based in Greenville, Mercer County, praised hunters for record breaking venison donations over the past two seasons.
“When we hit 190,000 pounds of donated venison in 2020, we thought it might be a temporary anomaly, linked somehow to the pandemic when everyone wanted to get outside, and when there was an elevated spirit of helping others,” Ferguson said. “But last year (2021) Pennsylvania hunters donated 187,000 pounds, coming within a percentage point of their record the year before. With hunters help, we can exceed that record in 2022.”
Ferguson outlined how the HSH program works. He said when hunters donate a deer, they take it to one of 110 participating butchers across Pennsylvania who participate in the HSH program. There is no fee to the hunter because generous HSH-supporter businesses, agencies, and individual donors have already paid the butchers’ processing fees through program sponsorship. Butchers grind all donated venison into burger because it is the most versatile way to use the meat. Food bank volunteers pick up the frozen ground meat for distribution to people who need it.
“Before Hunters Sharing the Harvest reached this scale of effectiveness, we depended on highly processed foods high in sugar, salt and fat that weren’t very nutritious,” said Sheila Christopher, executive director of Hunger Free PA, an organization of community food banks. “Through HSH today, we can provide high-quality, low-fat, red meat protein that otherwise would be prohibitively expensive for food banks and other food assistance organizations. Hunters, please keep us in your thoughts so we can continue to provide nutritious protein to people who would otherwise seldom have it.”
One of HSH’s biggest funding partners is the Pennsylvania Dept. of Agriculture, engaged in a funding support plan totaling $175,000 this year.
Seth Mesoras, Information and Education supervisor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region said, “This program shows hunters in their best light, where they can be appreciated by the public. Hunters Sharing the Harvest also helps the Game Commission meet its deer management goals across the state. Thanks to everyone here who has had a hand in making this program a success, and a model for the rest of the nation.”
Ferguson also said that the program always welcomes new butchers who qualify for the program.
