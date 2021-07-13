ERIE — A former Pleasantville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 16 years in jail followed by five years of probation and ordered to pay $30,162.96 in restitution on his conviction of producing child pornography.
Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone imposed the sentence on Scott A. Anthony, 50, at a hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Erie.
In November 2019, a federal jury of six men and six women found Anthony guilty of eight counts of violating federal law on the sexual exploitation of children. Evidence presented at trial established Anthony produced sexually explicit videos depicting two underage girls. Anthony surreptitiously recorded the two girls, without their knowledge, while they were using a bathroom. The recordings took place between March 2012 and May 2015.
Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Cercone noted that Anthony’s conduct was extremely disturbing and occurred over a lengthy period.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Millcreek Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Anthony.