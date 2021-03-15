The Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) saw a visit by a retired professional athlete Sunday as former Pittsburgh Penguin player Phil Bourque met with young local fans and taught them a few fundamentals about hockey.
The visit was organized through a partnership of the Meadville Area Recreation Foundation (MARF), Channellock Inc. and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. Along with the visit, the foundation presented a check for $50,000 to the MARC.
Bourque, who played with the Penguins from 1983 to 1992 along with several other hockey teams signed autographs and spoke with local Little Penguins.
Little Penguins is a 10-week program created by Pittsburgh Penguins star player Sidney Crosby that is designed to teach kids how to play hockey, providing them with free equipment to do so. It was the promotion of hockey to younger kids that encouraged Bourque to make the trip up to the MARC.
"We know how strong youth hockey is and how important this rec center is to the county," he said.
Borque ran the kids through the fundamentals of handling pucks and making passes at the MARC's George S. DeArment Ice Arena. Many of the participating kids wore their own Penguins-branded hockey jerseys and equipment.
This was not Borque's first visit to Meadville. He said he's been to the MARC quite a few times, showing a fondness for the complex's ice arena.
"It reminds me of growing up in Boston, these old rinks with a lot of tradition," he said. Borque said he especially enjoyed seeing the trophy display case situated in the foyer of the rink.
This was the second donation to the MARC from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation through the partnership with MARF and Channellock.
"We're very thrilled an organization like the Penguins would take an interest in the Meadville recreation community," said MARF Chair Ryan DeArment.
The plans for the donated money are various. DeArment said the MARC may use the funds to install LED lights and insulate the rink, the latter of which would allow the rink to be operable year-round.
Meanwhile, MARC Executive Director Aaron Rekich said one possibility for the funds was to renovate the entry-foyer of the rink.
Regardless of how the donation is used, the staff were much appreciative of the show of support from the professional sports team.
"I think the Penguins are the most stand-up and respectable company I've ever had to deal with," Rekich said. "For them, it's all about the kids and growing hockey."
Editor's note: This story was updated on March 15 to show that the amount donated to the MARC was $50,000. A previous version of the article had a different amount based off of information provided by MARC officials. The story was also updated to reflect the correct spelling of Ryan DeArment.