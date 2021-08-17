Former Pittsburgh Penguins player and radio commentator Phil Bourque will visit the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) on Saturday in a two-part event.
From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Bourque will hold a skills session with the Crawford County Youth Hockey Association and Erie hockey players. According to a release from the MARC, the session will focus on skating and hockey skills, and will include a question-and-answer session about being a professional athlete.
The skills session is limited to 40 kids, with around 10 spots open as of Monday. Cost for attending is $45.
At 1:30 a.m., Bourque will hold a meet-and-greet and public skate, where he'll sign autographs and take photos with fans. This event is open to the general public, though entry will cost $30.
• To register for the skills session: Call (814) 724-6006.