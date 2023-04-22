Former Meadville residents Yvonne Caputo and her dad, Michael, prove that relationships are worth saving and can be restored even in unlikely circumstances.
Caputo shared her encouraging, life-giving tale of a World War II veteran and his daughter, who found the relationship she’d always wanted with him, in her book “Flying with Dad: A Daughter. A Father. And the Hidden Gifts in His Stories from World War II.”
In her second book, “Dying with Dad: Tough Talks for Easier Endings,” she shares her journey of being comfortable talking about death and dying with her father. Together they legalized Yvonne’s being able to talk for her father when he could no longer speak for himself. Yvonne was present when her father passed and it went exactly the way he wanted it to go.
Community members are invited to take the story off the page and into their lives by attending one of these free events in the area to meet Caputo and hear her family’s story.
• An event at Jefferson Educational Society, 3207 State St., Erie, will take place May 4 from 4 to 5 p.m. and will include a book signing and author Q&A. Registration is required. Visit jeserie.org/events or call (814) 459-8000 for details.
• A book signing will take place May 6 at Tattered Corners Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St, Meadville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books will be available for purchase.
Caputo will share her inspiring, heart-wrenching and heart-warming story of striving to understand her father as he opened up about the experiences that shape so many soldiers. He told her how heavy German flak, or antiaircraft fire, led to post-war nightmares and why he suffered years of guilt after one particular bombing run over Unterschlauersbach, Germany.
She will also share how she became comfortable talking about death and dying, and how that led to being able to talk for her father when he could no longer speak for himself.
“Flying with Dad” is an award-winning finalist in the Health: Aging/50+ category of the 2020 Best Book Awards sponsored by American Book Fest. “Dying with Dad” is an award-winning finalist in three categories of the Independent Book of the Year Awards for 2022: Outstanding General Non-Fiction, Outstanding Parenting/Family/Relationships, and Outstanding True Story.
“If you’re lucky enough to have a World War II relative still living, this might give you the courage to ask the questions you’ve been wanting to ask,” said William L. (Bill) Beigel, author of “Buried on the Battlefield: Not My Boy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.