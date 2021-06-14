Former Meadville resident Tim Croll and his son, Zach, may be among 12 pairs of contestants trying to win this season of "Lego Masters" of the Fox television network, but the elder Croll is getting much more out of it than just a chance at a title or prize money.
"I'm watching my kid grow up and there's almost this sense of awe in seeing what he can do," Croll said of competing as a team with his 18-year-old son. "I'm so proud of him and where he's going, but on the other hand the challenge (as a father) is he's no longer a kid any more. He's no longer a little boy."
"Lego Masters" has 12 pairs of Lego enthusiasts competing against each other each week in Lego brick-building challenges. The winning pair at the end of the season get a $100,000 prize and the title of Lego Masters.
This week's episode, which airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, has teams building a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake. The episode can been seen locally on Erie's Fox 66 channel.
Croll, a 1991 graduate of what is now Meadville's Crawford Christian Academy, is a business growth strategist living in Gaylord, Michigan. He uses Legos as visual aids in showing clients how to build their businesses and the leadership needed.
He said he got into building Legos with his children, but especially with Zach, who has been a lifelong Lego collector and builder. The two buy Lego bricks in bulk to make their own creative builds.
The two tried to get on the inaugural season of the TV show last year, but couldn't because Zach was only 17 at the time and contestants had to be age 18 or older.
Croll can't talk about how he and Zach fared on the show, but, according to Croll, winning the Lego Masters title would have more meaning than the prize money. However, it's having time together building Legos with his son — whether at home or on the show — that really means the most, especially with all the distractions in today's world.
"We're clowning around putting Legos together and all of a sudden a serious topic pops up — that gives me an opportunity to speak into the life of my son," Croll said.
"It memorializes this time. That's my greatest gain. Win, lose or anything else — to me, that's the most valuable asset."
Those in the Lego building community as well as the Lego TV show truly are family-oriented, he said.
"It's really a family-type atmosphere," he said. "Truly a family show and how do we connect with each other and we use Legos as a way to be able to connect together."
Croll said there's nothing more powerful than parents connecting with their kids by spending time in areas their kids understand.
"As a parent I just want to say to other parents, take time to connect with your kids, find their hobbies, spend time with them, share with them," he said. "It's out of those moments you get the teaching time and that real relationship that's going to last."
