Being a mostly rural area, it isn’t uncommon for people from Crawford County to find themselves in careers surrounded by animals. But one former Meadville resident has taken things a step further than most.
Sean Putney took over as executive director/chief executive officer (CEO) of the Kansas City Zoo, located in Missouri, on Jan. 1. Putney grew up in Crawford County, having graduated from Meadville Area Senior High School in 1988, though he has spent most of his adult life out of state.
Putney’s selection for the role was announced in November, shortly after Thanksgiving. He is taking the reins from Randy Wisthoff, who retired at the end of last year.
Born in 1970, Putney was an athlete growing up, playing football, baseball and hockey during his formative years. While obviously different from the realm of working with animals, Putney said his experiences playing sports helped shape who he is.
Playing with other athletes and interacting with coaches taught him to stress teamwork and cooperation, a value he carries with him into his new leadership position.
“I think my upbringing has helped me dramatically in what I do,” he said in an interview with the Tribune. “I look back and I stress teamwork in my position.”
“If people don’t get along and work together, you won’t have a successful operation,” he said later.
In addition, Putney said he grew up with a lot of pets, including fish, dogs and birds.
“I’ve always loved the biological realm,” he said. “I liked the environment, I liked working around animals growing up.”
As to how he become the CEO of a major zoo, that, in Putney’s words, was a long process. After graduating from Meadville, he studied at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. There, he began taking courses that dealt with marine sciences, which he came to love.
“Even though we were at an inland school at Bowling Green, we had an amazing professor,” he said, naming Cynthia Stong as the professor in question.
After finishing college, he got his first job involving the natural world at Catalina Island Marine Institute, where he taught outdoor education and scuba classes, with a focus on ecology.
In 1994, he went to work at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebraska. The zoo was in the process of building an aquarium at the time, and Putney worked as an aquarist.
“Over the next 13 years, I moved my way up the ranks,” Putney said.
He filled a variety of positions at the Henry Doorly Zoo, going from assistant supervisor to supervisor to curator.
It was in 2007 that Putney went to work at the Kansas City Zoo, starting out as an animal curator. Similar to his experience at the Henry Doorly Zoo, Putney found himself climbing up the ranks, becoming general curator in 2012 and senior director of living conditions in 2015, a major change in how he worked.
“I was not only taking care of the animal department, but I was helping to guide the facility department,” he said.
In 2019 he became the chief zoological officer at the zoo, the last position he held until his more recent promotion.
Ironically, despite being the effective head of a zoo, Putney said his current job sees him dealing with people more than animals. Still, it’s something he’s happy to be a part of, calling the conservation and education going on at the zoo “just amazing.”
With a month under his belt already, Putney said things have been going well at the zoo, saying the attraction is in a good place financially with a lot of support from the surrounding area.
A major project he is overseeing is the construction of a $75 million aquarium, set to open in 2023. The hope is the aquarium will drive up attendance at the zoo from an average of around 1 million people in a non-COVID year to 1.3 million.
Having cut his teeth in the industry on aquatic matters, Putney’s previous experience has helped him in guiding the aquarium work.
“It’s been a lot of fun, it’s been a long time coming,” he said of the aquarium. “We’ve been talking about this addition since 2014.”
As for whether he maintains his connection to where he grew up, Putney’s parents, Donna and Bill Putney, still live in Crawford County and he visits them from time to time, last doing so in 2019.
“It’s less these days admittedly just because I have a family and as my boys are growing up, they had sports that took precedence over going home,” he said.
Still, Putney said he enjoys coming home when he can and see how the county has changed in his absence.
Putney lives with his wife of 26 years, Cyndia. The two have two sons and one grandson.