ERIE — A former Meadville resident has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison plus 15 years supervised release on charges he tried to have sex with a 15-year-old boy who in reality was an undercover investigator.
Nathan L. Troup, 41, was sentenced this afternoon by U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter to interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
Troup pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2021.
In addition, Troup was sentenced to two additional years in prison for violating federal supervised release on Troup’s 2008 federal conviction involving child pornography.
See Thursday’s edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadviletriubne.com for more information.