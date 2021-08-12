ERIE — A former Meadville man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he tried to have sex with 15-year-old boy, who in reality was an undercover investigator.
Nathan L. Troup, 40, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Erie on Wednesday before Judge Susan Paradise Baxter to interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
In August 2020, Troup attempted to induce, entice and persuade an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to Christian Trabold, the assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the case. Troup then traveled from Crawford County into Ohio for the purpose of meeting the purported teen for sexual activity.
Troup was among 27 people arrested in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, in August 2020 as part of a four-day undercover operation led by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Troup was the only non-Ohio resident arrested and his prosecution was taken over by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania.
At the time of his arrest, Troup was on federal supervised release for a previous child pornography offense.
In May 2010, he was sentenced in federal court in Erie to six years and 11 months in jail followed by 10 years supervised release for his conviction on child pornography charges.
Troup faces a total sentence of up to life in prison and a fine of $500,000 for the new charges, and is scheduled to be sentenced by Baxter on Dec. 15.
He is being held in the Erie County Prison in lieu of bond.