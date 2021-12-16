The Linesville VFW Auxiliary is not the only group with local ties getting involved in Wreaths Across America.
James Hyde, a former Linesville man now living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is delivering wreaths to Marietta National Cemetery in Marietta, Georgia, this year, alongside his wife Robyn. James and Robyn made a stop in Linesville on Tuesday on their way up to Columbia Falls, Maine where they'll pick up the wreaths.
This is the third year James and Robyn have made deliveries for Wreaths Across America, having previously delivered to five locations in Florida — including Jacksonville National Cemetery — and 14 locations across Vermont, New York and Niagara Falls.
Both James and Robyn are veterans, the former having served from 1988 to 2011 in the United States Army and retiring as a master sergeant, while the latter served in the Army as a Sergeant First Class and is still an active Army reservist. James has been to Panama, Haiti and Afghanistan during his service, while Robyn has been on two tours in Iraq and several in Kuwait.
For the two veterans, taking part and seeing Wreaths Across America ceremonies is a very touching experience.
"Seeing everyone that gets involved in it and the show of patriotism and honoring our fallen veterans in this way, it's just really humbling to see it," James said.
The truck they'll be using for the deliveries is a specially made one from Dialmer Trucks' Ride of Honor program. The truck commemorates the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
The two are feeling especially honored to be making the delivery they're doing this year. Marietta National Cemetery dates back to the American Civil War, and primarily was used to inter soldiers who took part in General William Tecumseh Sherman's Atlanta Campaign.
"We're absolutely looking forward to it," James said. "We have not been there yet, but from all the pictures I've seen of it, we're looking forward to it. It's quite a beautiful site."
The Hyde's expect to reach Maine this morning, after which they'll begin the drive down to Georgia.