MERCER — A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 4 1/2 to 12 years in state prison for shooting his girlfriend’s husband in June 2021.
David E. Jones, 55, was given the sentence this morning by Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen for Jones’ no contest plea to aggravated assault attempting to cause serious bodily injury.
In August of this year, Jones pleaded no contest to the felony aggravated assault charge for the June 13, 2021, shooting of Tyler C. Schadt in Jamestown as part of a plea deal with the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office.
Jones was chief of the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at the time.
By pleading no contest to the felony aggravated assault charge, the Mercer County DA’s office agreed not to prosecute him on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
In pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Jones with shooting Schadt once in the head-neck area shortly after 1 a.m. June 13, 2021, at a property Jones owns in Jamestown.
The shooting occurred after Schadt placed a tracking device on his wife’s car that led him to that property, where he found his wife and Jones.
