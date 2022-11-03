Former Crawford County Commissioner David Glenn is being remembered by colleagues as a “quintessential gentleman” who helped accomplish much during his tenure.
Glenn, 86, passed away Monday at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville following a stroke. Glenn served two four-year terms as a county commissioner — first elected in 1983 and reelected in 1987.
In the 1987 election, Glenn and Kerry Corbett, both Democrats, made local history when both were elected to Crawford County Board of Commissioners. It was the only time in the 20th century that two Democrats were elected to the three-member commission and held the majority.
In Glenn’s second term and as commission chairman, he helped push for construction of a new Crawford County jail as well as a modern county nursing home, the Crawford County Care Center, both in Saegertown.
“He really helped modernized county facilities,” said Richard Friedberg, who chaired the county’s Democratic Committee, in the 1987 election. “He was pleasant to be around and easy to work with.”
Corbett, who served as commissioners’ vice chairman under Glenn, said it was an interesting time in the county. The two men remained friends after leaving office.
“We were pretty aggressive in the things we did,” said Corbett, now a retiree living in Florida. “We worked a lot of long, hard hours with the care center and the jail, but nobody remembers his biggest accomplishment — the Avtex facility.”
The sprawling former Avtex Fibers Inc. plant in Vernon Township, which is now the Crawford Business Park, was sitting empty. Avtex, a synthetic fibers manufacturing company, had closed the plant 1986 and the company went bankrupt.
Today, the property is a thriving business park and home to multiple businesses and hundreds of employees. It’s been a national award-winning brownfield site and a model for environmental remediation.
“We met with the city of Meadville and Vernon Township officials (over what to do) in rooms for hours and hours,” Corbett said. “They wanted the property for the water wells. Both had walked out and left.
“When we did the borrowing for bond issue for the (new) care center, we put in $900,000 in the bond issue for (purchase) of the Avtex site,” Corbett said. “That brought the city and Vernon back. The money helped create the industrial park under the leadership of Vic Leap and Bill Bainbridge.”
Leap was executive director of Meadville Redevelopment Authority and Bainbridge was that authority’s chairman.
“Without that seed money, it would not have moved forward,” Corbett said.
Joe Galbo III, now the county’s chief assessor who began working in the county assessment office in 1990, said Glenn was very congenial.
“He was the quintessential gentleman anytime you saw him in the office or outside of work,” Galbo said. “He would always ask about how your family was. He always had a smile on his face.
“He was always measured in his approach to a problem and thoughtful,” Galbo said. “He was someone who truly listened to people.”
Valerie Kean Staab of Espyville, another former Crawford County Democratic Committee chair, said she admired Glenn for his commitment to the county as well as the Democratic Party.
“He stayed active in politics well after leaving office,” Kean Staab said. “He showed up and helped us. He was someone who represented us well in government.”
