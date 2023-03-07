A federal lawsuit filed against Allegheny College for the alleged firing of an employee, who was off work on a college-approved leave, is going to federal mediation.
Amanda Mangine filed suit against Allegheny in U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania last fall, claiming her October 2021 firing by the college was both discriminatory and retaliatory.
Mangine, who had been with Allegheny since August 2014, was director of student involvement when she was fired, the lawsuit said.
The suit alleges Mangine was disciplined and terminated illegally when she was out on a medically-supported and college-approved leave under the federal Family Medical Leave Act, or FMLA.
Attorneys for Mangine and the college are scheduled to hold a mediation session Aug. 25 through the court’s alternative dispute resolution program.
Under mediation, a neutral third party will review issues between Mangine and Allegheny and attempt to help them settle their dispute without judging the merits of the case.
Mangine suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression, according to the suit. The suit claims that after revealing her medical condition to human resources in July 2021, her supervisor became “overly critical” of her work performance. Mangine then expressed concerns to the college’s human resources department, according to the suit.
The suit claims a July 23, 2021, email from the college’s human resources department to Mangine stated “If the need for your leave is medically supported, the college has to accept that and it cannot base any performance on the leave being need. While medically supported, your position is protected for up to 12 weeks under FMLA (which is a federal regulation).”
Mangine took FMLA leave on July 26, 2021, and was medically cleared to return to work by her psychiatrist on Sept. 30, the suit said. Mangine then filed paperwork to return to work Oct. 5, the suit said.
However, on Oct. 4, Mangine received an email from the college stating Mangine had to meet with her supervisor before she could return, the suit claims.
The suit claims Mangine then attempted at least five times by email and three by phone to set up meetings with the supervisor, but received no response. Mangine then emailed Hillary Link, Allegheny College’s then-president, on Oct. 13, but also received no response, the suit said.
On Oct. 16, Mangine received a certified termination letter from Allegheny saying she was fired for “ongoing job performance concerns.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.