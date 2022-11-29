A former Allegheny College employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the college alleging she was fired illegally last year while out on a school-approved leave.
Amanda Mangine has filed suit in U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania alleging her firing in October 2021 by Allegheny was both discriminatory and retaliatory.
Mangine a director of student involvement at the time, had been with Allegheny in a variety of roles since August 2014. Mangine suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression, the lawsuit said.
Mangine had filed a discrimination charge against the college with both the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission on Aug. 24, 2021, the lawsuit said.
On Aug. 10 of this year, Mangine received a “Dismissal and Notice of Rights” letter from the U.S. EEOC, the suit said. The EEOC letter advised Mangine of her right to file her own independent lawsuit, the lawsuit said.
Mangine’s federal lawsuit then was filed on Sept. 28 of this year in federal court. The suit alleges Mangine was disciplined and terminated illegally while out on a medically-supported and college-approved leave under the federal Family Medical Leave Act, or FMLA.
“The college cannot discuss the specifics of Ms. Mangine’s employment or departure as it is a confidential personnel matter,” Ellen Johnson, Allegheny’s vice president for enrollment, said in an email to The Meadville Tribune.
“Ms. Mangine did file a claim with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the college,” Johnson’s email said. “The EEOC summarily dismissed the charge and chose not to pursue it further. Ms. Mangine subsequently filed a lawsuit which is currently working its way through the legal process. The college does not discuss specifics of any pending legal cases and denies the claims in Ms. Mangine’s suit.”
Mangine’s lawsuit alleges prior to her request to take FMLA leave, Mangine did not have any negative job performance issues.
After revealing her medical condition to human resources in July, Mangine’s supervisor became “overly critical” of Mangine’s work performance, the suit claims. Mangine then expressed concerns to the college’s human resources department, according to the lawsuit.
But, a July 23, 2021, email from the college’s human resources department stated “If the need for your leave is medically supported, the college has to accept that and it cannot base any performance on the leave being need. While medically supported, your position is protected for up to 12 weeks under FMLA (which is a federal regulation),” the suit claims.
Mangine took FMLA leave on July 26, 2021, and was medically cleared to return to work by her psychiatrist on Sept. 30, 2021, the suit said. Mangine then filed paperwork to return to work Oct. 5, 2021, the suit said.
On Oct. 4, 2021, Mangine received an email from the college stating Mangine had to meet with her supervisor before she could return, the suit claims.
Mangine then attempted at least five times by email and three by phone to setup meetings, but received no response, the suit claims.
With no response by the college’s human resources department, Mangine then emailed Hillary Link, Allegheny College’s then-president, on Oct. 13, 2021, but received no response, the suit said.
On Oct. 16, 2021, Mangine received a certified termination letter from Allegheny saying she was fired for “ongoing job performance concerns.”
Mangine’s suit, filed Sept. 28, is demanding a jury trial and seeks damages in excess of $75,000.
The suit seeks actual and consequential damages including back pay with interest; compensation for all costs associated with the alleged discrimination and retaliation including lost wages and medical expenses; punitive damages “in an amount sufficient to punish defendant for its intentional, wanton and malicious conduct and to deter similar misconduct; costs of litigation; and “further relief as deemed to be just and proper.”
Allegheny College has until Dec. 9 to file and answer to the suit.
