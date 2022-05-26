WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — French Creek, Pennsylvania’s 2022 River of the Year, was living up to its title Wednesday evening as the setting sun dropped below a layer of clouds and struck the rippled surface south of Saegertown.
Underneath a rusting steel truss bridge a few yards downstream from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) access ramp, Doug Sekerski had the catch of the day at the end of his line: a waterlogged Ford Focus resting motionless on the riverbank after putting up a bit of a fight.
The vehicle has been in the creek since April 1 as officials sorted out arrangements to have it removed and waited for water levels to fall.
In the end, heavy rains over the weekend brought water levels up all the way over the car so that only a slight ripple indicated its presence on Wednesday.
Despite the conditions, removal efforts could no longer be postponed, according to dive captain Jason Hudson of Crawford County Scuba Team, who led two crews in hooking the vehicle to Sekerski’s Autoworx Service Center tow truck. Safety concerns had prevented the team from trying to remove the car when they responded the night it entered the creek.
“With Memorial Day weekend coming up, it’s got to come out,” Hudson said moments before the towing began.
The holiday likely will bring more paddlers out onto the creek, and that possibility provided further motivation to remove the car. Hudson said photos making the rounds on social media had magnified safety concerns.
“Too many people have been already seen on Snapchat posing for pictures on top of the car when it is up out of the water,” he said. “State police have had numerous phone calls, 911 has had numerous phone calls, so it’s coming out.”
The vehicle entered the creek a little before 6 p.m. April 1 from the PFBC access area located west of routes 6 and 19 just outside the borough limits in what investigators believe to be an accident, according to Sgt. Anthony Beers of the commission. Citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, Beers did not identify the vehicle’s owner and declined to provide many details regarding the incident.
“Again, it’s under investigation,” Beers said in a May 17 phone interview. “Best we can tell, it was just an accident, a freak accident thing.”
No one was hurt in the incident, according to Beers.
An April 2 post to social media by Crawford County Scuba Team stated that the vehicle’s operator had gotten out of the car on their own before emergency crews arrived.
While the Saegertown-area Ford has been removed, at least one other vehicle remains submerged in the waters of French Creek. A 14-foot-long motorized rescue boat belonging to Blooming Valley Volunteer Fire Department sank during the rescue of a kayaker on April 24.
Blooming Valley Chief Frank Danforth confirmed to The Meadville Tribune on Wednesday that the boat remains in the creek, but said the department would meet next week and may have an update on its retrieval afterward.
Blooming Valley was assisting the Crawford County Scuba Team and Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department with rescuing a man who flipped his kayak and became stranded on an island just south of Cochranton Bridge. During the rescue, the boat got stuck on a strainer — a type of water obstacle created when a tree or similar debris falls in the water and the current runs overtop it.
One of the rescue boat’s crew suffered a hand injury during the sinking.
