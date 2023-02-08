Beth Forbes has announced her reelection bid for Crawford County register and recorder in the May 16 primary.
Forbes, a Republican, is seeking a second four-year term in office.
She has worked in the office for 15 years, serving as deputy for eight of those years, and then was elected in 2019 as register and recorder, succeeding Deborah Curry, who retired.
“Our office has consistently provided a needed service to the residents of Crawford County with professionalism and efficiency,” Forbes said in making her announcement.
Forbes stressed continued fiscal responsibility and quality service as her highest priorities for the office, if reelected.
“Public service is a privilege and with it comes a duty to provide trusted leadership for the citizens of this county,” she said.
“It is necessary for each elected official to run their office with transparency and accountability because, ultimately, it is the taxpayers who fund county government.”
Forbes has been an elected Union Township auditor for more than 20 years and, also, a longtime Union Township Republican Committee person.
She also is a member of the Northwest Republican Women, the Meadville Business and Professional Women’s Club, and currently serves as the second vice president of the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association.
A graduate of Meadville Area Senior High, she resides in Union Township with her husband, Mike.
