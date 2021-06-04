The food trucks are returning.
With most COVID-19 mitigation efforts finally lifting, Voodoo Brewery is reviving a summer event people are typically used to with a food truck rally at the brewery's Bessemer Street compound property.
Running from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and with free admission, the rally will feature five food trucks serving up a variety of meals. The trucks range from those local to Crawford County to some from surrounding counties and one all the way up from Pittsburgh.
Food truck rallies are nothing new for Voodoo Brewery, but with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this latest iteration is taking on special meaning.
"We did one two years ago and it went pretty well," said Matthew Hass, Voodoo brewery administrator. "But with restrictions slowly being lifted, we wanted to put these community events back out there again."
With lots of wide-open space and the event primarily being outdoors, Hass said the compound provides an ideal location even for people who might be concerned about COVID-19.
In fact, Voodoo Brewery hosted a spring market event which, Hass said, was successful. The positive reception to that event was one of the drivers in putting together the food truck rally.
For Matteo Rachocki, CEO of Voodoo Brewery, another impetus for holding the rally was providing some much-needed help to food truck owners.
"There's been a lot of challenges for small businesses," Rachocki said. "Food trucks are not the exception. They're probably more effected."
Hass said Voodoo was careful not to book any food trucks for the event with similar menus. This provides a wider array of meals for attendees to pick from and also means none of the trucks will directly compete with the others.
Warren-based Tabouli Street Eatz will be making Mediterranean-style dishes, Hass said. SorcERIE, meanwhile, is part of the Erie Whole Foods Cooperative and will be serving up organic dishes.
Voodoo Brewery will have their own "Foodoo Truck" at the event with taco-style meals, while Hunter's Inn's Hangry Bites will have a variety of fried food.
Rounding off the choice of meals will be Revival Chili, a Pittsburgh-based food truck. As the name implies, the truck serves gourmet chili, something Hass said the Voodoo staff were "really excited" to have at the event.
"It's going to be a wide variety of menu options," Hass said.
In addition, the compound's pub also will be open during the event, serving craft beer and pizza. Voodoo partnered with a Pittsburgh business called Mancini's Bakery for the pizzas, which were a menu item initially added earlier on in the pandemic.
"We had to introduce that pizza stand during the pandemic because of the regulation that you had to purchase food with alcohol sales and it did really well for us," Hass said.
Voodoo is also attempting to get some entertainment for the rally, though it is still up in the air.
The rally is only one of a litany of events Voodoo Brewery is planning for the summer as people begin to rebound from the pandemic. There will be three concerts held over the course of the summer known as the French Creek Concert Series, with the first taking place on June 19.
There will also be a coordinated workout competition tentatively titled Sweat Fest for July 24, a second food truck rally on Aug. 7 and first Friday live entertainment every month, among other events.
Rachocki believes these events to be important in helping people return to normal after the pandemic.
"I think it's great to remind people of the excellent vendors, crafters, various merchants and small businesses that we have in downtown Meadville," he said. "It gets people back into the habit of supporting and spending local instead of Amazon and online."
The Voodoo Brewery Compound is located at 834 Bessemer St.
