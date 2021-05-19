VERNON TOWNSHIP — The “eye-raising” food service budget up for discussion during Crawford Central School Board’s Monday meeting likely won’t be as bad as it currently looks, according to Superintendent Tom Washington.
In projecting operating costs for 2021-22, Nutrition Group Inc., which manages the district’s food services, guarantees that potential losses from the program will not exceed approximately $416,000. For a district facing a deficit of about $5.1 million in its operating budget for next year, such a loss would be significant.
“You’re seeing the worst-case scenario,” Washington told the board.
The preliminary form that board members will vote to approve next Monday is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Washington explained, but does not yet reflect expected federal reimbursements. The district is reimbursed on a per meal basis, according to Washington, but the reimbursement rates have not yet been established for 2021-22.
“When we get those reimbursement rates,” he said, “you’re going to see that number drastically decrease right away. You’re going to see that number come down at least $200,000.”
But the final food service budget picture should result in no cost for the district whatsoever, according to Business Manager Guy O’Neil.
“What do we expect?” he said. “We expected it to be even or in the black. We do not expect a loss.”
The dismal outlook of the cost projections was also affected by low participation in the district’s meals program. O’Neil said district lunches decreased about 30 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just didn’t have good participation because kids weren’t in school,” he told the board.
The food service budget is separate from the general fund budget, O’Neil reminded the board. Discussions of the district’s proposed $65.4 million general fund budget immediately followed consideration of the food service budget Monday. The seven board members present offered support for a proposed property tax increase of 1.86 mills that would help to balance the budget.
Board members will vote on both the preliminary food service budget and the general fund budget when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the conference room of the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike. The meeting is open to the public. Those who wish to address the board should arrive a few minutes early and sign up on the public comment list.
