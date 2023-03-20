By Jessica Peters
Have you heard the term food elitism? It’s relatively new, or maybe it’s just more prominent now than ever before.
Food elitism is basically food bullying. If you’re on social media, whether you’ve realized it or not, I’m sure you’ve witnessed it.
It started out as self-proclaimed food bloggers who shared about food. Simple, right? They’d share recipes of their own making or photos from their favorite food spots. Well today, the term “foodie” has come to be synonymous with a person who knows all about food. What started as a harmless trend, has morphed into unqualified influencers food shaming their followers.
Most of these people aren’t nutritionists, dietitians or even chefs, yet they’re literally telling people what foods they should and shouldn’t eat. You’re not supposed to eat seed oils because of the fatty acids. Too many eggs will cause you problems if they’re not cage-free. And, heaven forbid, you aren’t buying organic food for your kids. What are you, a monster?
The truth is that we have the safest, cheapest food supply in the world. It all gets tested and regulated to make sure it’s safe and healthy for us to eat. Are some oils healthier than others? Yes. But as long as you’re not drinking a cup of it a day, I think you’ll be alright. As for cage-free eggs and organic foods, they’re nutritionally the same as traditionally produced products just higher in price.
Food elitism may seem like it’s not that big of a deal, but to some people it is. What about the new mom who’s trying to start her toddler out right? What about the college kid who’s making food choices on their own for the first time? Or what about the family struggling to put food on their table and they can’t afford the grass-fed or organic food options?
We have so many choices, and that can make the grocery store an incredibly intimidating place.
Thankfully, you can rest easy knowing that American farmers have your back. It’s our job to produce healthy, safe products for consumers so you don’t have to worry about the food you put into your body. And we take it very seriously.
I, personally, hate when people call food good or bad. Even the healthiest food can be bad for you in too large a quantity. Moderation is the key. And, you know, maybe a McDonald’s Shamrock Shake here and there.
Jessica Peters is owner/operator of Spruce Row Farm in Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.