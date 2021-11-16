The 21st annual Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania food drive will have two drop-off locations in Crawford County on Wednesday.
In Meadville, hours are 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Downtown Mall, 920 Water St.
In Titusville, hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Drake Mall, 109 Diamond St.
People may drop off non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys and money without leaving the car. All donations collected at each location remain in the community where they were collected.
To drop off items, people should have food donations accessible in the rear of the vehicle. Also, any monetary donations will be accepted at the vehicle window.