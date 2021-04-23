A food drive to benefit Center for Family Services (CFS) will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hagan Business Machines of Meadville, 17281 Conneaut Lake Road.
The event is being organized by Hagan and the Fraternity and Sorority Life club of Allegheny College, according to Marcus Wolf, an Allegheny fraternity member and CFS intern. Donations of all canned foods and nonperishable items are welcome.
“We’re aiming for 500 pounds of food,” Wolf said. “We’re definitely hoping for a big turnout.”
The food collected will benefit Crawford County residents and can go to anyone who needs help, Wolf said.
Organizers will also be providing information on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the state plan created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.