There are two Crawford County drop-off locations for today’s 22nd annual Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania food drive. Monetary, non-perishable food and turkey donations are accepted.
In Meadville, hours are 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Downtown Mall, 920 Water St.
In Titusville, hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Drake Mall, 109 Diamond St.
The 22nd annual food drive and fundraiser benefits Second Harvest Food Bank and its 390 member agencies in northwestern Pennsylvania. All donations collected at each location remain in the community where they were collected.
Last year, a total of $56,682.58 was collected across the region with 32,472 pounds of food and 535 turkeys collected as well.
Every dollar donated to Second Harvest can help provide six meals to those in need, according to Second Harvest Food Bank officials.
