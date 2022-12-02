Well over 100 people are expected to assemble in front of the Meadville Area Recreation Complex skate park on Tuesday, but the waiting line won’t be full of people wearing helmets and carrying boards.
Instead of skaters, the parking lot promises to be full of volunteers from Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and about 160 food bank clients who are experiencing food insecurity.
When Second Harvest’s Produce Express food distribution begins at noon Tuesday, it will be the first time the event has taken place at the MARC. Similar distributions, featuring stations for dry, frozen and dairy items, breads, produce, sweets and more, have been held since May at Trinity Lutheran Church, according to Gerry Weiss, Second Harvest’s director of network relations.
The reason for the change of location was obvious to anyone attending or even just driving by distributions in the Trinity parking lot in recent months: demand.
“With the increased need, we simply outgrew the site,” Weiss said in a phone interview earlier this week. “We wanted to make sure before winter hit that we could definitely meet the needs of the growing number of our neighbors in need in Crawford County.”
Weiss attributed the increased demand on food bank services directly to inflation rates that have been at or near 40-year highs for much of 2022 and pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.
Another factor has been the change in income requirements for the program. In July, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture expanded the guidelines that govern who qualifies for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which Second Harvest follows. Previously, households could make up to 150 percent of the federal poverty income level. Now, they can make up to 185 percent. As a result, a four-person household qualified if the family’s income was less than $41,625 per year. Now a four-person household making up to $51,338 each year can qualify.
The Meadville distributions had served about 100 households each month before the change. Since, participation has hovered around 160 households. That’s probably about 500 people total, according to Weiss, and the help makes a difference for families experiencing “sticker shock” at the grocery store.
“People of financial means go into a grocery store and still come out wondering, ‘How did I spend $200 to $300?’ and they look in their grocery cart and it’s half full,” Weiss said, “so you can imagine what it feels like for folks that we’re trying to help — those who are mired in poverty, generational poverty, those in low-income households, those who are unemployed.”
The monthly distributions, which provide participants with as much as 40 to 50 pounds of food, mean that people who might have been choosing between paying for food or paying for prescriptions and utilities instead have $150 back in their monthly budget, Weiss said.
The distribution line works as a drive-thru process, with participants stopping at each station and volunteers, most of them from Trinity Lutheran Church, loading their trunks.
Previous distributions at the church featured a walk-up option that was convenient for about eight to 10 pedestrians each month. Weiss acknowledged that while the MARC works better for the large numbers of drivers, it will be less convenient for pedestrians. Walkers have been told of the change during the most recent distributions, he said, and transportation is a challenge food banks continually confront.
The need to relocate to a larger venue is a sign the program is growing, but whether to classify that growth as good news or bad news is complicated since the growth suggests increasing levels of food insecurity for area families.
“These are very very tough times — tougher than a lot of people realize. We see it every day,” Weiss said. “I’m glad we’re here to help.”
