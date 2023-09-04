A food distribution event takes place Tuesday at noon in the parking lot of Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 800 Thurston Road.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania holds its monthly Produce Express distribution events on the first Tuesday of each month. The drive-thru events are open to people who meet state income guidelines.
New participants can sign up during the first-come, first-served event, according to organizers. Those who have not previously participated should bring ID and will need to fill out some quick paperwork. No pay stubs or proof of income are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.