A food distribution event takes place today at noon in the parking lot of Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 800 Thurston Road.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania holds its monthly Produce Express distribution events on the first Tuesday of each month. The drive-thru events are open to people who meet state income guidelines.
Under revised guidelines implemented last summer, participating households can make up to 185 percent of the federal income poverty level. A four-person household, for instance, can qualify if the members make up to $51,338 each year.
New participants can sign up during the first-come, first-served event, according to organizers. Those who have not previously participated should bring ID and will need to fill out some quick paperwork. No pay stubs or proof of income are required.
