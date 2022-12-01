Two public community aid drives to help those in need this holiday season are being held Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate.
The first is a non-perishable food drive Dec. 9 from noon to 6 p.m. at Valesky’s supermarket, 1044 Water St. Meadville. The drive is for the Caring Cupboard at Meadville Area Senior High School. The Caring Cupboard provides food to students in need to take home on weekends and during breaks when school lunches are unavailable.
The other is a winter coat drive collection of new or gently used coats. Coats are being collected now through Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate offices at 1103 Park Ave., Meadville, and 12213 Midway Drive, Conneaut Lake.
• More information: Contact Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman at (814) 724-1100.
