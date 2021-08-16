HARMONSBURG — The Harmonsburg Community Food Pantry, located in Harmonsburg United Methodist Church, 14182 First St., will distribute food to Summit Township residents from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 26.

• To register: Call (814) 382-7677 by Aug. 23. 

