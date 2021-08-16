HARMONSBURG — The Harmonsburg Community Food Pantry, located in Harmonsburg United Methodist Church, 14182 First St., will distribute food to Summit Township residents from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
• To register: Call (814) 382-7677 by Aug. 23.
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 10:14 am
Doris Elizabeth Schlosser Gordon, age 102, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021 at Traditions of Hershey in Palmyra, Pennsylvania. Doris was born in Cussewago Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania on June 19, 1919, to Oliver Lyman Schlosser and wife, Emma Esther Eaton. Doris married Jo…
LeRoy Bell, 84, of Linesville passed away April 23, 2021. A graveside service with full military honors will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Harmonsburg. Please share a condolence for the family at royalcolemanfuneralhome.com.