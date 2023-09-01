Amid a steady drumbeat of national news that can at times be disheartening and often polarizing, a group of community leaders wants to get a message of its own out: the city of Meadville is very much worth celebrating, and the time for formal festivities in its honor will be Saturday.
“We want to celebrate everything that makes Meadville awesome,” said Maria Rosado-Husband, who leads the Meadville NAACP committee that organizes the event. “I think there’s a lot of things people take for granted — people, services that we want to highlight, so people know that they’re there.”
The third annual Celebration Meadville will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Diamond Park. The occasion will offer plenty for everyone, according to Rosado-Husband, including arts and educational activities for kids; free burgers, hot dogs, chips and cookies for lunch; and a different sort of drumbeat than the one often found in the headlines.
Near the northern end of the Diamond, adjacent to the Meadville Public Library, the steady pulse of basketballs pounding the pavement will mark time throughout the day. Diamond Dunk, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for teams in junior high, high school and adult divisions, is expected to draw dozens of teams from across the northwestern part of the state, according to tournament organizer Mark McGinty.
In the park, music will offer a counterpoint to the rhythms of street ball, with a choir and three bands performing over the course of the day. A martial arts demonstration will add to the attractions, and the event will culminate in what has become a signature part of Celebration Meadville: the drum-off at the gazebo.
Cameron Bowman, pastor of St. John Church in Meadville, is again organizing the drum-off and will likely take a seat behind one of the two or three drum kits set up at the gazebo, but he stressed that the percussion performance is not meant to pit participants against each other. Instead, he said, the drum-off is meant to continue the celebratory spirit of the event as a whole.
“It’s more like a creative moment in time,” he said, pointing out that in contrast to the basketball tournament, a winner won’t be declared at the end of the drum-off.
“I think it just sparks the interest of people, gets them moving, creates rhythm, and it’s exciting,” Bowman said.
The drum-off draws on the musical tradition of “shedding,” or woodshedding, Bowman explained, in which players practice in private areas, such as the woodsheds of bygone eras. In this case, the performance will be public, but participants are encouraged to “just show up,” he said.
“If they can play,” he added, “we’ll allow them space to play.”
If the weather does not cooperate, festivities will move up Chestnut Street to the Family & Community Christian Association, where organizers met to go over final details on Wednesday.
“This is the time to celebrate Meadville,” Executive Director Jackie Roberson said, “and to make sure that we’re all at the table and that we respect what’s going on and what everybody else is doing.”
Roberson described the weekend celebration as part of a larger trend.
“We really feel that there are so many wonderful things happening in Meadville,” he added. “It’s a culmination of what has been happening all year round — and more collaboration will come out of this, just by us coming together, celebrating, putting our differences aside and not focusing on what divides us.”
Editor's note: This story has been updated to indicate that Maria Rosado-Husband is chair of the Celebration Meadville Committee of the Meadville NAACP chapter. She no longer lead's the organization's Youth and College Committee.
