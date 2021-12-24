Santa Claus has a special mission tonight: Bringing joy to the world's children
There's also another mission taking place: Tracking that jolly old man as he travels by sleigh.
Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer and all the other reindeer have been cleared for takeoff as St. Nick will cross state lines, as well as international borders, performing his annual task.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, will be using the same systems we use every day: satellite systems, high-powered radar and jet fighters. For more than 65 years, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) have tracked Santa’s flight around the world.
The modern tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955 when a young child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the CONAD Operations Center upon seeing an newspaper advertisement telling kids to call Santa. The Director of Operations, Col. Harry Shoup, answered the phone and instructed his staff to check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole.
A tradition began and later was turned over to NORAD in 1958. Ever since, the Santa tracker service has been one of the Department of Defense's largest community outreach programs receiving nearly 15 million visitors to its web site from more than 200 countries.
NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America 365 days a year, but perhaps is never more popular than Dec. 24 when it tracks jolly old Saint Nick. The hotline has fielded more the 130,000 calls.
NORAD also has planned to post on its social media sites.
By phone, Santa can be tracked by calling 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). Children can talk directly to a NORAD staff member who will be able to tell you Santa's exact location. Operators are available until midnight.
Sleigh technical data
Designer & Builder: K. Kringle & Elves, Inc.
Probable First Flight: Dec. 24, 343 A.D.
Home Base: North Pole
Length: 75 cc (candy canes) / 150 lp (lollipops)
Width: 40 cc / 80 lp
Height: 55 cc / 110 lp
Weight at takeoff: 75,000 gd (gumdrops)
Passenger weight at takeoff: Santa Claus 260 pounds
Weight of gifts at takeoff: 60,000 tons
Weight at landing: 80,000 gd (ice & snow accumulation)
Passenger weight at landing: 1,260 pounds
Propulsion: Nine (9) rp (reindeer power)
Fuel: Hay, oats and carrots (for reindeer)
Emissions: Classified
Climbing speed: One "T" (Twinkle of an eye)
Max speed: Faster than starlight