Flow state: Journey Brown reflects on playing career, looks at future

Flow state.
Most people know it only in abstract terms: The feeling that comes with performing at the highest of levels on the largest of stages, cheered on by 106,572 roaring supporters. Some make it look easy, but it’s a feeling that’s difficult to achieve.
What’s easy is missing it when the feeling’s gone.
“We call it a flow state,” said Journey Brown, a young man who has had enough such moments to be familiar with the feeling. “When you get in that state of mind and you’re doing stuff, time just slows down. Everything in the outside world dissolves and disappears and you kind of feel one with what you’re doing.”
A bit embarrassed — “Don’t take this the wrong way,” he said — Brown explained that under the right circumstances, the combination of passion for what you’re doing and an ability to do it extremely well create “a natural high.”
Others often refer to this state of mind and body as being in “the zone;" the more philosophically inclined might see it as a moment of transcendence. For Brown, the flow state is less readily accessible than it once was.
“That’s definitely one of the big parts I miss,” he said.
The 2017 Meadville Area Senior High graduate who rewrote the record books as the best running back to ever play for the school is two years removed from his last football game. His performance in that game, the 2019 Cotton Bowl, earned him an MVP award as he filled the highlight reels and helped lead Penn State to a 53-39 victory over Memphis. It also put Brown squarely on the NFL radar.
Talk about being in tune with the universe.
Two years later, with Penn State poised to play Arkansas on Jan. 1 in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., Brown feels confident he could return to the field and make a difference.
In fact, when he was asked as much, the question elicited a quick groan that seemed to say, “Are you kidding me?”
“Ohhh,” he said, “100 percent.”
But that’s not going to happen — not today, not on Jan. 1, not next season — not ever.
Nonetheless, the consistently upbeat Brown expressed no regrets in a phone interview earlier this month that came during a quick break from studying for final exams.
Far from regret, Brown expressed contentment and confidence that things would work out in the future for him, even if that future doesn’t play out on the football field. A sense of security founded on the family and friends in his hometown helped make that outlook possible.
“Back home, no matter what I do or what happens, people still love and appreciate what I do. They’re going to love me regardless,” he said, “but at the same time I don’t want to let them down.”
Restricted flow
The reason for the abrupt end to Brown’s playing career is familiar now to even the most casual of football fans in the Meadville area. Brown’s announcement that he was retiring due to a medical condition came a little more than a year ago, and Penn State has played two seasons without a handoff to the former three-star recruit who once ran for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns in a single game as a Bulldog.
Time has passed, but in Brown’s mind he’s still a football player. He’s around the team regularly, if not as much as when he was playing, and has embraced his role as a big brother to the running backs who have taken his place. At the same time, he acknowledged it can still be hard to be around the team.
For Deanna Carroll, Brown’s girlfriend of a little over two years, it has been hard to watch, but doing so has made her admire him even more.
“I don’t know how he deals with some of the stuff life gives him,” Carroll said. “Obviously, it’s heartbreaking.”
Heartbreaking: The word has been unavoidable in discussions of Brown’s retirement since the moment it was announced and Penn State head coach James Franklin made the same observation. It’s certainly fitting, but it’s also a reminder of the ailment that ended his football career.
Following a COVID-19 test in September 2020, Brown was eventually diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease that causes abnormal thickening of the the heart muscle (the condition was not related to COVID, Franklin said at the time).
Often, the thickened walls of the heart can restrict the flow of blood out of the heart and in the worst cases it can cause sudden cardiac death in young people and athletes unaware they have the condition, according to the Mayo Clinic.
But according to Carroll, the condition hasn’t broken Brown.
“I’ve never met someone stronger or more resilient than he is,” Carroll said. “He still has the determination and drive to continue. Even though he can’t fulfill his dream for football, he can fulfill his dream in a different way.”
During a press conference last week focused on PennState’s upcoming trip to Tampa for the Outback Bowl, Franklin offered a similar take on Brown’s journey.
“He’s handled some really tough news in a pretty impressive way,” Franklin said. “I think Journey’s still trying to figure out what his path is going to be.”
Franklin said he could see Brown in a variety of roles five or 10 years from now — possibly in football, perhaps player development for a college program, possibly “making an impact in kid’s’ lives” through a community center, maybe even as an entrepreneur.
“I think Journey is still trying to figure out what that next phase is,” Franklin continued. “We’re trying to get him to make sure he gets that Penn State degree so as many avenues are open to him as possible, and he seems like he’s trending in that direction.”
Finding the flow and going with it
Carroll graduated earlier this month and if everything goes according to plan, Brown will reach the graduation goalposts after another semester of classes and an internship next summer.
“Everything happens for a reason,” the recreation, park and tourism management major said. It’s a comment he has made before in interviews, and it’s one that could easily sound empty, but Brown’s not trying to convince himself or his listener.
When he jokes about his career ending just before college athletes were allowed to cash in on name, image and likeness deals, he’s sincere in his enthusiasm about seeing friends like Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young realizing such opportunities. Likewise, he’s genuine when he says there’s a reason or the sudden change of direction his life has experienced and his belief that he will continue to elude the worst of what life sends at him.
He’s not overly focused on the past and lost opportunities, nor is he obsessing over his future. He has more free time now than when he was playing, and he works out in much the same way he did prior to his diagnosis. His medical check-ups are now taking place every six months, but physically he feels “just like normal Journey.” Like his appearance on the Beaver Stadium field for Senior Day last month, there’s something bittersweet about the feeling.
“Frustrating — that’s the perfect word for it,” he said. “I feel fine, but I know that I’m not.”
When he spoke earlier this month, Brown was not only trying to make it through the end of the semester, he was also waiting for snow to start falling. He has taken up snowboarding over the past 18 months, he said, and has found that it gives him “that little flow state of mind, kind of like football did, but obviously not to the full extent.”
When he makes it back to Meadville, much remains the same. When it comes to video games with his cousins and friends, he’s still easily the best, he said with a laugh, and he still likes to head to the Downtown Bistro for breakfast. But some things have changed as well. Jaime Kinder, the aunt that Brown described as one of his best friends, was elected mayor last month, and Brown was both proud and excited.
“Nothing fits her better than being mayor,” he said. “I think she’s going to take Meadville to the places Meadville deserves to be.”
His former head coach was similarly optimistic regarding his former star running back.
“I think he’s got a very, very bright future,” Franklin said, “but we’re still on that journey with him. I see very bright things in his future.”
Brown himself didn’t have a clear vision of what path his future might take, but he was OK with that. In the near term, he knows it won’t involve coaching. It may be hard for him to stay away from the sport he loves over the long term, but he has seen the work his coaches put in. At 22, he said, the thought of spending every day inside coaches’ offices and practice facilities from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. was a “little bit unattractive.”
Still, he didn’t want to go too far in ruling anything in or out.
“Most people think about their future too much, and that adds stress — extra stress I don’t need to add to myself,” Brown said. “I’m a big believer — I just go with the flow.”
The precise path his future takes may not be clear, but Brown was confident in his message for those who have followed his career since he was carrying the ball for the Meadville Bulldogs
“Don’t worry about good old J.B.,” he said. “He’s going to be just fine.”
